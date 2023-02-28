APP cuts sod for construction of ICT Centers at Nkawie Panin M/A JHS

Action People's Party (APP) has officially cut the sod for the construction of an ultramodern ICT Center at Nkawie Panin M/A JHS in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The motive, according to the political party, is to construct ICT centers in all the 275 constituencies across the country, to improve and encourage ICT education.

Speaking at the colorful ceremony on Monday, February 27, 2023, the Founder and Leader of APP, Mr Kenneth Nana Kwame Asamoah said the party is poised to provide ICT education to students aged 4 to 18.

He said the ICT Center project dubbed: "Agenda 275" will be furnished with library facilities and other modern equipment needed for quality education.

Mr Ernest Atta Gyamfi, who deputized the Municipal Education Director, lauded Action Peoples Party and its founder for their commitment to education.

The ICT center, he said, will help improve digital literacy, which is one of the competencies in the curriculum.

He noted that the project will enhance the student's knowledge of ICT for them to be abreast with issues in the entire world.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Nkawie Panin, the Chief Liguist, Nana Kofi Asante, praised Mr Kenneth Nana Kwame for coming to the aid of his hometown while calling on others in the diaspora to emulate him.

He noted that some big political parties have not been able to do what he and his political party has done and asked God's blessings for him.

For his part, the Assembly Member for the area, Alexander Baffour Awuah commended the Founder and Leader of the party for giving back to his hometown.

The ICT center, he said, will not only benefit the community but also the surrounding communities.