West Hills Mall murder: Victim's family lawyer petitions Akufo-Ado to sack Dampare

FX Law and Associates led by Member of Parliament for Madina constituency, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from office as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This is in relation to the IGP’s inaction according to Mr Sosu with regards to the murder of Shadrack Arloo by a police officer and a private security man at the West Hills Mall on 30th January, 2023.

Mr Sosu and some MPs including the Family of the late Shadrack Arloo had on the first of February, 2023 petitioned the IGP to investigate and arrest police officers involved in the said case.

However, the seven-day ultimatum given by the family and the lawyer was not met by the Police.

FX Law and Associates, thus, wants the IGP fired for negligence.

The law firm is also demanded an investigation into the murder to prevent future recurrence.

Source: Classfmonline.com