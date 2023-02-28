ECG undertakes planned maintenance works in Tema Region today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works to improve service delivery in Tema Region.

The maintenance works will take place today, Tuesday, 28 February 2023, from 9am to 1pm.

Areas which will be affected include: “Able Academy, Mavis Industries, Timber Market, Bediako, Sackey, High Tension and Golf City, Community 25, Ghana Flag, Bulasu, Afienya Zongo.

“HFC Estates, John Gray Estates, ARS, Junction Mall, Queensland International School, Dawhenya, Central University, Fabrimetal, Star Steel, Pharmanova, RSG, Lakpleku and Saglemi Housing.”

Other areas expected to be affected by the planned maintenance works are: “Ningo, Agortor, Luta, Ahwiam, Dawa, Sege, Lolonya, Kasseh, Big Ada, Ada Foah, Moonligh Farms, Inglisi and its environs.”

According to the ECG, it regrets “the inconvenience that will arise out of the exercise.”

Source: classfmonline.com