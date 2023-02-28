Save Nigeria from danger over manipulated poll results – Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the country's electoral body to save the country from “a looming danger” over what he described as the corruption of the electoral process.

In a statement, he said tension was building up and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to “let all elections that do not pass the credibility and transparency test be cancelled”.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (Inec) decision to revert to the manual transmission of results was deliberate despite investing in an electronic system that would allow immediate transmission of results from polling units.

“It is no secret that Inec officials, at the operational level, have been allegedly compromised to make what should have worked not to work and to revert to the manual transmission of results which is manipulated and the results doctored,” he said.

The retired president also appealed to citizens to be patient and expressed confidence in the “system working right”.

“I strongly believe that nobody will toy with the future and fortune of Nigeria at this juncture,” he said.

