Police on manhunt for two persons for stealing $1,600 dollars at Accra Mall

The Ghana Police Service says it is probing an alleged theft in a forex bureau at the Accra Mall.

On Monday, February 27, two people are reported to have stolen from a forex bureau an amount of $1,600.

According to the attendant of the forex bureau, the suspects entered the forex bureau under the pretext of changing some money but managed to steal some dollars from the counter of the bureau on the blind side of the attendant.

Upon realising that the money had been stolen, the attendant went after them but the two sat in a waiting vehicle and sped off.

With a report made to the Police, it has issued a press release indicating that efforts are underway to arrest the suspects captured by the CCTV Camera.

“The Police are looking for two people for allegedly stealing an amount of 1,600 dollars from a forex bureau at the Accra Mall this afternoon.

“Investigation is underway to get the suspected thieves arrested to face justice,” parts of the Police statement said.

Meanwhile, the general public, especially operators of forex bureaux have been advised by the Police to be vigilant and where necessary report any suspicious activities as this could be a new approach adopted by criminals to steal from unsuspecting persons.

“Below are the images of the suspects as captured by the CCTV cameras at the mall and anyone with relevant information on the suspects should contact 0200416540 for further Police action,” the Police statement added.