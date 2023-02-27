There will be a state-assisted burial for Christian Atsu; he was a gift to Ghana – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, February 27, hosted the family of Christian Atsu at the Jubilee House to deliberate on the funeral of the player.

At the meeting, the President assured the family of the late Black Stars player that government will ensure it assists the family to ensure the deceased is given a befitting burial.

“I want the Chief of Staff to make sure we organise a state-assisted funeral for Christian Atsu depending on the date that you the members of the family and the GFA will select.

“Everything will be done from the point of view of the government to make sure that he is given a dignified exit. I owe it as my responsibility as President to make sure that that happens,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said at the meeting.

The President has given the family free hands to settle on the date for the burial of the Black Stars player in accordance with the traditions and customs of Ghana.

However, he appealed to the family of Christian Atsu to liaise with his office to ensure that the date is convenient for him to attend the funeral.

“The decision as to when the funeral will take place depends on the family. That is the tradition in Ghana. Whatever the decision, whatever date that you chose you should know that the government will stand squarely behind you to make sure that we give him a fitting burial,” President Akufo-Addo indicated.

Christian Atsu was confirmed dead on February 18 when his lifeless body was discovered under the rubble of his apartment 12 days after the tragic earthquake in Turkey.

He died at the age of 31.