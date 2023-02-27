Election 2024: Alpha Hour Pastor tipped as Ghana’s version of Peter Obi to break NPP, NDC duopoly

Ghanaians seem to have taken inspiration from the ongoing Nigerian elections.

Most citizens have started looking for ways to break the de facto two-party system that has engulfed the country’s democracy since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

The unknown party in Nigerian elections, the Labour Party, which was formed in 2002 and previously known as the Party for Social Democracy (PSD), has rejuvenated with a new face and is whipping the giants in many areas in the ongoing results counting.

Peter Obi, a wealthy businessman with a reputation for frugality, has emerged as a powerful force in Nigeria's presidential election, reiterating the messages of prudence and accountability which an army of social media users amplified.

Young social media-savvy supporters have elevated Mr. Obi to sainthood and are backing his 'small' Labour Party against two septuagenarian political heavyweights in a country that seems to be always on the lookout for a messiah to solve its myriad of problems.

The manner in which he has attracted supporters appears to border on populism, a label he and his supporters would reject, but some of his rhetoric may be encouraging that.

According to some Ghanaians who also want a messiah to solve the nation’s myriad of problems, they have been looking out for someone they can trust like Peter Obi, who will make the NDC and NPP panic in the upcoming general elections in 2024.

A Ghanaian female humanitarian, activist, and netizen, Sandrah Ankobiah, quizzed on Twitter, "Ghana, who is our Peter Obi?"

Her question received several replies, with many tipping Pastor Elvis Agyeman of the widely accepted Alpha Hour midnight prayers as the one to redeem the nation in the 2024 general elections should he form a political party.

Other names mentioned include Osofo Kyiri Abosom of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Bernard Koku Avle of Accra-based Citi FM and Television, Prophet Obinim, and several others.