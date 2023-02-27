Glory be to God — Nigerian sales girl jubilates after marrying her ‘virgin’ boss

27.02.2023 LISTEN

Blessings have found a young Nigerian female shop attendant, identified by the name Onyenankeya Queen Enewa.

The lady has gotten married to her boss, who employed her in August 2022 in one of his shops but later proposed love to her in September the same year.

Having prayed for God to give her an Igbo tribe man and also a well-to-do man, she said she never delayed in accepting the proposal, which led to their traditional marriage two weeks later.

In a Facebook post, the 28-year-old lady revealed that her husband is a "virgin," which is also a blessing to their marriage.

Her post reads, “Congratulations to me. Two weeks ago was my traditional wedding. God has shown me mercy and grace. This man that got married to me today is my boss. I was working for him as a sales girl in one of his shops before he proposed to me.

I started working for Last year August when he proposed to me in September. Then our traditional wedding took place in February this year. I married at the age of 28. He is also a virgin. I prayed for Igbo man and God gave me heart desires. You next celebrate in Jesus name.”