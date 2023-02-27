Build us hospitals and schools, not national cathedral – Dr Yaw Baah tells government

The Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, has added to the long list of Ghanaians kicking against the national cathedral amid heightened economic crisis.

The TUC boss said the move is a misplaced priority looking at the numerous unattended needs of Ghanaians.

Speaking at a forum dubbed "Ghana's Day of Shame," organised by the Socialist Movement of Ghana on Friday, February 24, Mr. Yaw Baah told the government to rather build schools, hospitals, and other social amenities and abandon the cathedral.

The TUC leader who claimed to have started the anti-cathedral campaign but couldn’t amass the needed support said his outfit is now backing the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to fight against the project.

“We don't need to use state resources to build a cathedral. What saddens my heart was that when TUC started the campaign against the construction of the cathedral nobody minded.

“We will back our brother (referring to Okudzeto Ablakwa) to change the plan of building a cathedral when in fact we don't need a cathedral,” he said.

“We need hospitals and schools, we don't need a cathedral," Dr. Yaw Baah stressed.