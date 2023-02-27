Nigeria election: Tinubu is 'shaking' as Nigerians mock APC candidate for losing Lagos state to Peter Obi

The Nigerian election, just as it was predicted, has so far recorded some shocks, particularly in the presidential race.

Since the year 1999, Peter Obi of the Labour Party has become the first party to floor the ruling All People’s Congress in Lagos state.

The results announced earlier on Monday, February 27, by the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC), declared Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as the winner in the presidential election of Lagos state.

Mr. Obi pulled 582,454 for the Labour Party against Mr. Tinubu’s 572,606 for the APC. The People's Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar came in a distant third in the confirmed results.

He defeated Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, despite being a Lagos native and a former two-time governor of the state.

Following that, many Nigerians, notably a popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, ridiculed the 70-year-old presidential aspirant.

In a post on social media, she reacted to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, defeating the APC’s Bola Tinubu in Lagos state and thanked the voters for choosing the path of change.

Beverly Naya further commended Lagos voters for coming out in their numbers due to the Lekki Massacre that occurred on October 20, 2020, where many lost their lives.

She threw shade at Tinubu, whom many refer to as Sanwo-Olu, saying he must be shaking by now seeing how he was floored in his own corridors by the Labour Party, as it won’t be easy for his party either in the upcoming governorship election on March 11, 2023.

Beverly Naya’s tweet reads, "Lagosians showed up and showed out; this is for 20.10.20. We didn’t forget and will never forget. Sanwo Olu is shaking right now.”