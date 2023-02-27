I used to believe in the Bible when I was a child but not anymore – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The holy book of Christians, the Bible is powerless and fake, according to a man of God, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, known widely as Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

He says the Bible is just a research guide.

The man of God noted that the Bible has no powers as Christians have been deceived to believe.

Speaking in an interview with media personality Deloris Frimpomg Manso on her Delay show, the Live Assembly Worship Center’s founder said though he makes references to the Bible, he doesn’t believe it any more like he used to when he was a child.

The man of God, who has recently been lambasted over adultery and divorce, posited that he prefers circular songs like Rebecca’s "You lied to me" to Matthew chapter 5 in the Bible.

The preacher further noted that he doesn’t use the Bible to cast out demons but his divine anointing.

"To me, the bible is there for comparison. It's there for research. There is no power in it. Right from my childhood, I knew there was no power in the Bible. The power is in me and I am working with it. To me, the Bible represents the works of people of the old. There are a lot of things in the Bible that I think are fake.

“To me, it's not authentic. For instance, when you quote scriptures like Mathew chapter 5 to me, I'd prefer Becca's song, 'You lied to me'. I believe in that song and pick a lot of wisdom from it as compared to that part of the scriptures," Kyiri Abosom told Delay.

He continued, "I believed in it but not anymore. There is no spirit in it and it cannot do anything to me. It's like a book; someone wrote it. I believed in it when I was young and ignorant. I was brought up with it but now my eyes are opened. I don't believe that the name Jesus can solve a problem but the spirit in me can solve a problem. To me, he is just a prophet. If he had the power, he helped and worked for his people in the past, and not me.”