Payments of coupons, principals of old bonds will resume on March 13 – Finance Ministry

The Ministry in charge of Finance has issued a press release to provide an update on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In the press release, it says the newly issued bonds have been settled and listed and will become the new benchmark bonds for the fixed-income market.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry notes that the payments of coupons and principals of old bonds will resume on March 13.

“…in fulfillment of the assurance given by Government to bondholders who did not tender, the Ministry is taking administrative steps to ensure that payments of coupons and principals of the old bonds resumes by 13th March, 2023,” the release from the Finance Ministry said on Monday, February 27.

In its press release, the Finance Ministry disclosed that S&P Global Ratings on Friday, February 24, raised Ghana's local currency sovereign credit ratings from selective default (SD) to 'CCC+/C'.

The Finance Minister is confident that the above-stated milestone is further expected to accelerate the engagement with the country’s external creditors.

“The Government of Ghana also takes this opportunity to assure our external creditors of their equal importance to the Republic of Ghana. We will, therefore, continue to work together to advance the progress of our external debt treatment, in order to ensure Ghana's long-term macroeconomic stability,” parts of the release from the Finance Ministry said.

Below is a copy of the release from the Finance Ministry: