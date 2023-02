27.02.2023 LISTEN

The office of the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Ashie Moore has been burgled.

The incident happened on Sunday,26 February 2023.

He described it as an assassination attempt on his life.

Mr Ashie Moore who shared pictures of his ransacked office on his Facebook page said this is the third time that has happened to him since the NDC’s regional elections.