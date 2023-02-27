SIM Registration: NCA to disconnect subscribers yet to complete registration process on March 10

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has issued a press release on what awaits SIM Card users who have not completed the registration process with the Ghana Card.

In its press release, the NCA says such persons will be disconnected effective March 10.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to remind subscribers who have completed Stage One (1) but not Stage Two (2) of their SIM registration, as part of the ongoing SIM Registration Exercise, to immediately do so or risk having their SIMs disconnected after 10th March, 2023,” part of the NCA release said on Monday, February 27.

The NCA adds that from, henceforth, subscribers who begin the registration process (Stage 1) and do not complete their registration within a period of two (2) weeks will have their SIMs deactivated from their network(s).

The authority stresses that the importance of the SIM Registration Exercise is to develop and build a SIM database with integrity which will assist in curbing fraudulent activities.

“The NCA continues to urge all subscribers to complete their SIM registrations with their Ghana Cards to avoid deactivation.

"Please take note that per the policy directive of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, subscribers who have challenges completing Stage 2 of their registrations should contact the NCA on 0800 110 622 (working hours only) or via [email protected] or their respective Network Operators for assistance,” the release from the NCA concluded.