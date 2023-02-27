Two mechanics on a test drive with a customer’s car crash to death

27.02.2023 LISTEN

Two persons have died after an accident on the Taifa Bankyease to Atomic Down Roundabout Road in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency.

The incident involving two mechanic apprentices occurred on Saturday, February 25.

Sadly, the two mechanic apprentices died after the ghastly accident.

According to information gathered from various reports, the victims were on a test drive with a vehicle that has been brought by a customer for serving.

After serving the car and spraying, the two mechanic apprentices decided to go on a test run.

The driver is understood to have lost control while driving at top speed and veered off the road before landing in a ditch.

The vehicle after crashing mangled as many of the parts came off.

Instantly, the two mechanic apprentices died.

The body of the two victims was subsequently conveyed to the morgue but their identities are yet to be confirmed.