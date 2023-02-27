2024 elections: New CI for voter registration will increase verifiability of voters – Richard Ahiagbah

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has jumped to the defense of the Electoral Commission (EC) on the introduction of the new CI for the voter registration exercise.

Through the new CI, the EC is seeking approval from Parliament to make the Ghana Card the only source of identification in the registration of voters for the 2024 general elections.

This does not sit well with the Minority in Parliament with several of its MPs unhappy and stressing that the move will be rejected.

In a post on social media today, Richard Ahiagbah has defended the EC, explaining that the new CI will ensure increased verifiability of voters in the 2024 general elections.

“The EC did nothing wrong in 2020, Asiedu Nketiah confirmed it in open Court. What the EC is doing with the C.I is to boost public confidence in its work & ensure increased verifiability of voters in the 2024 elections. The issuance of NIA cards can be resolved,” the NPP Communications Director said.

The Minority is not buying the idea and is demanding that EC Chairperson Jean Mensa appears before Parliament to answer questions on the new CI.

The Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu has emphasised that the NDC will push to ensure the right of all eligible Ghanaians are protected and no one is disenfranchised in the 2024 general elections.