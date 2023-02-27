Collaborate with TIDD to clamp down on overloading trucks — Public urged

Mr Kofi Abban Bonsu

Mr Kofi Abban Bonsu, the Bono and Ahafo Regions Area Manager of the Timber Industry Development Division (TIDD) of the Forestry Commission (FC) has called for a collaborative effort from the general public to clamp down on overloading trucks moving at their blind side.

According to him, the TIDD together with the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) had sensitised staff of the TIDD and contractors who buy lumber in the regions on the need to conform to the rules and regulations governing lumber business and operations.

He explained it was realised most contractors had little knowledge about the limit a truck could carry and therefore were educated to understand that every truck could carry lumber up to 4.5 metres in height.

Mr Abban made the call in an interview with the media in Sunyani, saying, through the sensitisation exercise they had enforced the law and clamped down on some vehicles, however, some recalcitrant drivers were doing otherwise which was posing a lot of danger on the roads.

He noted, ''we have three checkpoints at Goaso, Asuotia and Sunyani, but aside that, there are many illegal routes that the drivers ply knowing that they had exceeded the loading requirement and that is done at our blind side''.

He explained that lumber must not be left to the FC and TIDD, saying citizens must understand that illegal lumbering and overloading lumber does not affect only the Commission but the general public because "the effects of illegal logging are not localised and wherever trees are cut can affect us as humans since our survival depended on a conducive environment."

"Now we are experiencing erratic rainfall, but at first we could predict when it will rain, but due to excessive logging it does not rain frequently and on schedule as it used to be", he asserted.

Mr Abban, therefore, called for maximum corporation and support from all and sundry for the Commission to protect the trees and to report the vehicles overloading lumber at their blind side, adding, citizens should not hesitate to relay information to officers of the Commission whenever they come across such unlawful acts being perpetrated.

He said this would help address the rampant accidents caused by these overloaded trucks and the nuisance to road users, sometimes lives being lost especially on the Sunyani -Techiman highway.