Kumasi: Half naked woman, boyfriend attack street preacher for preaching against fornication

A half-naked woman and her boyfriend have attacked a street preacher at Adum-PZ in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region for preaching against fornication.

It took traders around the area to save the street preacher from the enraged partners who pounced on the pastor to assault him physically.

The sad incident occurred on Monday, February 27, 2023 after the preacher reportedly said "men who engaged in fornication will have no savings in future."

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to this reporter said the comment did not go well with the woman and her partner who were passing at the time.

The provoked duo attacked the preacher with claims that he was referring to them.

The preacher, Kwaku Marfo, who was forced to cut short his work on early Monday morning spoke to OTEC News', "All I said was that a young coconut seller at Accra ended up with nothing after spending all his money on women.

"I quoted Proverbs 6:26 to support my point that, men who spend their time and money on women will have nothing at the end of the day, and unexpectedly the two attacked me.

"I don’t know them, and so never mentioned their name or described them in my preaching so I am surprised why they had to attack me."