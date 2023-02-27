GES warn heads of schools demanding, selling unapproved prospectus

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a statement warning all headmasters demanding unapproved prospectus from first-year second-cycle school students to desist from the act.

In a statement from the management of GES, it indicated that it has been made aware of the demand of unapproved prospectus from freshers.,

According to the GES, it will investigate and ensure all heads of schools engaged in such acts are punished severely.

“It has come to the attention of the Management of the Ghana Education Service that some Heads of Second Cycle Schools are issuing unapproved prospectus and also selling some of the items on the prospectus to Form One students who report to their schools for admission. Some Heads are also allegedly selling free items that are supplied by the government to the students.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service takes strong exception to this practice, and wishes to state unequivocally that the practice is prohibited and must cease with immediate effect,” part of the GES statement said on Monday, February 27.

It added, “investigations will soon commence into the issues to ensure that the right things are done in our schools. Heads of Second Cycle Schools are, therefore, cautioned to stick to the approved harmonised prospectus for students. Any Head of School caught demanding any item(s) aside the approved ones will be severely sanctioned.”

Meanwhile, the GES has made it clear that parents and guardians should be allowed to buy the approved items on the prospectus from the open market and not in the schools.