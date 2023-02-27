Issuing unapproved prospectus to Form 1 students prohibited – GES warn Heads of schools

Ghana Education Service (GES) has called on Heads of Second Cycle institutions across the country to stick to the approved harmonised prospectus for form one students.

The GES also reminded Heads of Second Cycle institutions, that issuing unapproved prospectus and selling items supplied by government to students is prohibited.

According to the GES, its attention has been drawn to reports that some Heads of Second Cycle schools across the country, are issuing unapproved prospectus to form one students and selling some of the items to students who report to their schools for admission.

A statement issued by the GES, signed by the Acting Director for Schools and Instructions Division, Prince Charles Agyemang-Duah, noted some Heads are also selling “items that are supplied by government to the students.”

“Management of the Ghana Education Service takes strong exception to this practice, and wishes to state unequivocally that the practice is prohibited and must cease with immediate effect,” the statement said.

It indicated that “investigations will soon commence into the issues to ensure that the right things are done in our schools.”

It stressed that “any Head of school caught demanding any item (s) aside the approved ones will be severely sanctioned.”

“Parents should be allowed to buy the approved items on the prospectus from the open market not in the schools to avoid any conflict of interest on the part of the school authorities,” the statement added.

Source: classfmonline.com