GES probes issuance of unapproved prospectus

Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has come to its attention that some heads of second-cycle institutions are issuing unapproved prospectuses and also selling some of the items on the prospectus to Form One students.

It also noted that some heads are selling free items that are supplied by the government to the student.

The GES said it takes strong exception to this development.

It said that the practice is prohibited and must cease with immediate effect.

“Investigations will soon commence into the issues to ensure that the right things are done in our schools. Heads of Second Cycle Schools are, therefore, cautioned to stick to the approved harmonised prospectus for students.

“Any Head of School caught demanding any item(s) aside the approved ones will be severely sanctioned,” the GES said in a statement on Monday February 27.

—3news.com