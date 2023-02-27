Jean Mensa travelled to Nigeria before Parliament extended the invitation to her – EC explains

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has issued a statement to explain why its chairperson Jean Mensa was unable to honour the invitation from Parliament last week.

In a statement, the EC has indicated that at the time the invitation was sent, its boss had already travelled to Nigeria on the invitation of ECOWAS.

“The EC received a letter from Parliament on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, inviting the Commission to brief the leadership of the House on the draft CI on the registration of voters on Thursday 23 February 2024.

“At the time the chairperson had traveled to Nigeria at the invitation of ECOWAS/ECONEC for a peer exchange and election observation mission,” the part of the EC statement on Monday, February 27, said.

The EC further notes that it was surprised when its Deputy Dr. Bossman Asare and other Directors were turned away when they visited Parliament to represent Jean Mensa.

“That notwithstanding Dr. Bossman Asare Deputy Chair for Corporate Service attended the meeting together with other directors of the commission.

“Surprisingly, the meeting was canceled as the Minority side insisted on the presence of the EC Chairperson at the meeting,” the EC statement added.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has stressed that contrary to the news item that the EC chair has returned to Ghana, the chairperson is still in Nigeria.

The EC indicates that contrary to allegations, Jean Mensa understands the importance of the institution of Parliament having worked with Parliament for two decades prior to her appointment as Chairperson of the EC.

The statement adds that the Chairperson upholds the institution of Parliament and will therefore not disrespect it in any way.

“The fact remains that the invitation from Parliament was sent a day before the meeting at a time the chairperson was out of the jurisdiction. Had she been aware of the request prior to her travel she certainly would have prioritized the meeting and attended upon the Honourable House,” the statement emphasised.