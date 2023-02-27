Jean Mensa respects Parliament but she’s not back in Ghana – EC clarifies

The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted claimd that its Chairperson Jean Mensa does not have respect for Parliament.

Last week the Minority in Parliament accused the EC boss of disrespecting Parliament for refusing to honour the invitation of the house.

In a statement today, the EC says contrary to the allegation, Jean Mensah has a lot of respect for Parliament.

“The Commission, especially its chairperson understands the importance of the institution of Parliament having worked with Parliament for two decades prior to her appointment as Chairperson of the EC.

“The Chairperson upholds the institution of Parliament and will therefore not disrespect it in any way,” part of the EC statement issued on Monday, February 27, said.

According to the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa was unable to honour the invitation to Parliament because she had already travelled to Nigeria at the time the invitation was sent by Parliament.

“The EC received a letter from Parliament on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, inviting the Commission to brief the leadership of the House on the draft CI on the registration of voters on Thursday 23 February 2024.

“At the time the chairperson had traveled to Nigeria at the invitation of ECOWAS/ECONEC for a peer exchange and election observation mission,” the EC statement noted.

It added, “that notwithstanding Dr. Bossman Asare Deputy Chair for Corporate Service attended the meeting together with other directors of the commission.

“Surprisingly, the meeting was canceled as the Minority side insisted on the presence of the EC Chairperson at the meeting."

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has noted that contrary to the news item that the EC chair has returned to Ghana, the chairperson is still in Nigeria.