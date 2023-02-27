Christian Atsu’s family to meet Akufo-Addo today to finalize funeral talks

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to meet the family of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, Ghana Football Association representatives, and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif today, Monday, February 27, 2023, ahead of the deceased's final funeral rites.

Following the 7.8 magnitude catastrophe, Christian Atsu was discovered dead under the debris at his residence in the Turkish province of Hatay.

His body was subsequently brought to Ghana with government representatives, members of the football community, colleagues, supporters, and Ghanaians, in general offering their condolences to the bereaved family.

On March 4, 2023, the deceased footballer will be remembered with a one-week memorial observation at Adjiringanor in Accra.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yussif told the media that: “We will call on the President on Monday. Once we do that, the plan that the family has tabled before the Ministry and GFA would be made public because it is subject to the confirmation of the president. A funeral planning committee has also been set up to ensure a befitting funeral.”

The government has vowed to fully engage with the family in giving Atsu a proper burial.

Last Friday, discussions were completed between the Atsu family, Ghana Football Association representatives, and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif ahead of the late footballer's final funeral rites.

Meanwhile, the family says it is incredibly grateful for the affection and support shown to them in the wake of the tragic passing of their relative in the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The Twasams are especially appreciative of the assistance received from the government, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Ghanaians during this difficult time.

Robert Ani, a family spokesman, told Citi News that the family's gratitude for Christian Atsu's demise cannot be adequately expressed in words.

“The support of government and Ghanaians has been overwhelming. First, I want to thank President Akufo-Addo for taking a keen interest right from when the incident occurred. The President has been very helpful. We just want to say thank you to him and Ghanaians also. The support has been overwhelming. People have been calling, visiting and offering the support they can. So far, I will say that it has been overwhelming”, he said.

