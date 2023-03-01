NADMO, National Security seize expired products at Dome Kwabenya

Mr Seth Kofi Osei Kissi, Ga East Municipal NADMO Director

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Operation Calm Life and National Security have seized some expired products at Kwabenya in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

The Ga East Municipal NADMO Director, Mr Seth Kofi Osei Kissi said large quantities of assorted drinks that have expired since July 10, 2022, were openly displayed on the roadside for sale.

He said the public mostly school children were patronsing the expired items.

The team also discovered other expired products that raised serious public concerns and as a result, the team ordered the closure of such shops.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, the NADMO boss Mr Kissi expressed worry about the attitude of some traders selling expired products to the public describing it as criminal.

Mr Kissi noted that expired products are injurious to consumers, hence the need for all to join forces with the stakeholders to clampdown such crimes.

Mr Kissi admonished the traders to return expired products to the manufacturers for new products if they detect that the goods, they bought contained some expired products.

He also advised buyers to check the expiry of items they buy in town.