Methodist Church commends first Battalion of Infantry Michel Camp Firefighters

The Reverend Ebenezer Dadzie Residence Pastor of the Bethany Methodist Church at Seprepor in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality has commended the Ghana Armed Forces Fire Service from First Battalion of Infantry Michel Camp for responding to their distress call.

The church last Thursday was almost consumed by fire but for the timely intervention of the military firefighters who responded swiftly to the Macedonia call of the church.

Rev. Dadzie noted that two fire tenders from the Michel Camp and the Ashaiman Roundabout Fire Stations combated and controlled the fire within 30 minutes.

Lance Corporal Desmond Gatsri who was part of the recuse firefighting team told newsmen at Seprepor that the command received a distress call at about 09:20 hours on Thursday.

He said immediately the fire team moved to the site to contain the situation, stressing that the fire could have caused some serious damage to the Church and other properties within the vicinity but for the timely intervention by the military firefighting team.

L/C Gatsri advised residents to report fire issues to the appropriate institution for the necessary action immediately after they notice or sense unwanted fire.

He assured the residents that the needed investigation would be undertaken to unravel the cause of the fire.

He, however, called on churches, schools, public and private facilities, hospitals, and other facilities to procure fire extinguishers and install them at their premises.