FDA urges media not to publish an unapproved advert

Mr. Joseph Yaw-Bernie Bennie, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has urged the media not to air any unapproved advert on their channel because of the money involved.

He explained that the provisions in the Public Health Act mandate the FDA to take the appropriate action against anyone or institution which violates the law which includes suspension or cancelation of licenses, fines, and imprisonment upon conviction on violations of the laws or regulation

Speaking on the topic “Advertisement of Regulated Products,” at a workshop organized for marketing officers of media houses in Tema and its enclave Mr. Yaw-Bernie Bennie advised all media and bloggers to partner with the FDA and report all products and advertisement that has not been approved by the authority.

Dr. Cheetham Mingle, Head of Research and Nutrition in Advertisement, also explained that before an advertise would be aired on television or radio or published in the print, the products must be registered with the FDA.

“No person or media shall advertise any product unless the product is registered with the Authority, and any registered product that has undergone some variation that has not been approved by the Authority cannot be advertised,” he said.

He explained that it is an offense to advertise any product in print, or electronic media, including the internet, or by any means of any advertisement that has not been approved by the Authority.

Dr. Mingle noted that “All approved advertisements shall include the phrase “This advertisement has been vetted and approved by the FDA,” and encouraged the media to scrutinize all advertisements before putting them on air or publishing it.

Mr. William Agbavitor, FDA Head of Legal, therefore, warned media houses, social bloggers, and bloggers against the advertisement of unapproved products on air and in print as the practices are in contradiction with the laws of the country.

He explained that the laws were set to direct media practitioners and other companies on modalities for the placement of advertisements in the media space for public consumption.

He said in pursuance of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851 guidelines were promulgated for information, guidance, and strict compliance by all concerned on the procedure and requirements for submission of applications for the advertisement of drugs medical devices, cosmetics, and household chemical substances.

Mr. Agbavitor said the FDA guidelines for the advertisement of drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, and household Chemicals are clear on what must be advertised.

He said under the law, a media house or blogger shall not advertise any food as a preventive or cure to a disease, therefore, anyone media found to have violated the law would be punished either by fine or imprisonment.

He explained that any alterations in the approved advertisement without prior notification and subsequent approval by the FDA shall render the advertisement null and void and shall attract sanctions.

He said the FDA reserves the right to revoke approval of the advertisement as a result of new evidence concerning the product’s quality, safety, and efficacy or any other issues of public health and safety.

Mr. Agbavitor said in the event of putting up an advertisement not approved by the FDA, the marketing authorization holder or representative, sponsor, advertising agent and the media organization shall be jointly and severally liable.