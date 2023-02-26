Media must be bold to criticize unpopular decisions governments – GFL

“Media must be bold to criticize unpopular decisions and actions of governments to encourage accountability and transparency, the media must amplify the voices of the voiceless.

“We need a vibrant and fearless media to hold everyone accountable, we need fiscal discipline to turn the economy around,” Mr. Abraham Koomson, General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has stated.

He explained that the media is clothed with so much power for positive transformation “the public need information from the government as well as provide feedback to the government.

Mr Koomson stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue on “measures to secure the economy without sacrificing the manufacturing sector”.

He, therefore, called on the media to lead a national economic liberation crusade as “politicians are destroying the economic foundation of the country”.

He described the media as a powerful institution clothed with constitutional powers which cannot be controlled by any government or body, “Ghana is at a crossroads and needs the media to play an active role to revitalize the economy”.

Mr. Koomson noted that “as the fourth Estate of the realm media must join forces with other key stakeholders for economic transformation, media cannot watch as politicians gradually drive the nation into a catastrophic end”.

The GFL General Secretary also acknowledged the power of the media to promote advocacy, scrutinize governmental policies, and above all serve as a watchdog, “these are elements needed to fight against corruption and nepotism in the country”.

Mr. Koomson also cautioned the government against policies and postures that would send the wrong signal to the investor community.

He disclosed that due to the current economic situation, some investors are folding up, others are considering cutting down on the number of staff or reducing production.

He reiterated that too many taxes imposed on the importation of raw materials form part of the unstable policies which are now scaring investors away from the country and crippling the manufacturing sector.

Mr. Koomson explained that the incessant mismanagement of the economy was the reason for the various challenges confronting the economy saying the government should desist from imposing additional taxes on companies.

He said many companies risk folding up which would balloon the unemployment rates.

The Federation of Labour, therefore, cautioned the government that with such huge taxations, manufacturing industries could not produce at competitive prices and still break even leading to most of them shutting down their operations and leaving the country or engaging in buying and selling instead of manufacturing.

He noted that on the contrary it was time government support investors and help local companies grow instead of bombarding them with too many taxes, stressing that the over-taxation of raw material importation was gradually crippling the manufacturing sector and something must be done about it urgently.

He disclosed that the GFL had already written to the GRA for a meeting to discuss the issue among others, adding that they have also petitioned Parliament on the taxes to ensure that the industries survived and provided the needed jobs for the large unemployed youth.

“If nothing is done about it, it will wreck the whole system down and unemployment will continue to increase,” he added.

He indicated that the GFL was in talks with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to jointly tackle the issue; adding that other stakeholders would also be contacted for their inputs on the overburdened taxes on raw materials.