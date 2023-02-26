GAF looking for missing military officer

26.02.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has alerted the public about the missing of Lt Col Peter Amoah of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations.

According to GAF, Lt Col Amoah was last seen on Thursday 23 February 2023 at about 1530 hours in the general area of Burma Camp.

He is a resident of New Labadi Villas block E room E2.

He is about 1.8 meters tall with brown eyes and dark in complexion. He was last seen wearing white T-Shirt with red inscription, blue jeans shorts and black slippers with white stripe.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should kindly contact the nearest Police Station or Military Police Station or call any of the following numbers: Commanding Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0244561521, Duty Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0593844420,” GAF said in a statement on Saturday February 25.

—3news.com