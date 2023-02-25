Abu Jinapor supports funeral rites of Yagbonwura with donation

Member of Parliament for Damongo and sector Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinapor has donated towards the 7th day funeral rites of the late King and Overlord of Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I.

The 7th day funeral rites of the late Overlord is scheduled for Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the forecourt of the Jakpa palace.

As part of his contribution to the grand funeral rites, the Damongo legislature donated Gh¢50,000, 50 bags of rice, 50 packs of bottled water, 2 bags of maize, 2 bags of cassava and a bull to the acting head of state of Gonja and the funeral planning committee.

The donation was done on behalf of the Minister by the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, MCE for West Gonja, Karim Musah Kusubari and some executives of the New Patriotic Party for Damongo constituency.

The donation was received on behalf of the acting head of state of Gonja, Sonyowura Bakari Kanyiti I by the chairman of the funeral planning committee, Makpangwura Jakpa Achor-Ade Borenyi I.

The Linguist of the Palace, Alhaji Afuli Losina who spoke on behalf of the acting head of state of Gonja, Sonyowura said the Kingdom was hugely grateful for the donation.

He prayed for the lawmaker and impressed on him not to renege on his commitment to making Damongo a better place.

The late Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom reigned from March 2010 to February 2023.

He died on February 5, 2023 in Damongo after a short illness.

He succeeded the late Yagbonwura Bawa Abudu Doshei who reigned for 13 years as Overlord of the Gonja people.