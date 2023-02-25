FMY Foundation donates road safety items to motorists at Kintampo

The founder of Fridaus Mubarak Yussif (FMY) Foundation, Mr. Fridaus Mubarak Yussif has donated road safety items to Kintempo Motto Traffic and Transport Department for onward distribution.

The gesture is in partnership with the National Youth Authority at Kintampo, Ghana Road Safety, Kintampo Motto Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

Road accidents have been on the ascendency claiming lives nationwide in the year 2021 and 2022, data from MTTD of the Ghana Police Service has shown. Road carnages can be attributed to many factors key amongst them is the indiscipline nature of motorists and drivers.

Kintampo municipality was spotted as an accident-prone area following the 18% increase in road mortality from 2020 to 2021, causing 171 more lives to be lost after the 10th March incident, where 29 of them were burnt beyond recognition on the N10 road (Techiman-Tamale Highway).

The sad part is that 88% of the people involved in the accidents were above 18 years, which means most of the deaths were people in the active and economically productive age group.

It is in this light that the FMY Foundation decided to organize road safety awareness campaign.

The campaign saw about almost 100 bikers from Accra to Kintampo to sensitize the people on the need to adhere to road signs, respect traffic lights and many more.

Records showed most motorists rode without helmets, so FMY Foundation acquired more than 100 helmets, 150 reflectors and more than 300 branded t-shirts to help create awareness and also help reduce road carnages in the Kintampo Municipality.

The presentation of helmets, reflectors and branded t-shirts were given to the first 200 people who attended the program.

The Hausa Chief, Sarki Alhaji Usamatu Musah who was the chairman for the occasion thanked the founder of FMY Foundation for the thoughtfulness which would go a long way to alleviate road carnages in the municipality after sharing his own experience of road accident without a helmet.

The Kintampo Motto Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Director, (Chief Inspector Dzoti) also admonished the citizenry to wear the helmets given to them always.“Also observe traffic regulations and pay key attention to road signs,” he added.

Dr. Yaw Ampofo, a representative from the Kintampo Municipal Hospital also added his voice and commended the organizers for such a wonderful program and assured his outfit continued support.

He also encouraged the FMY Foundation to continue with such activities by educating motorists about the dangers of indiscipline on the road.

He concluded by thanking the FMY Foundation for the donation to the hospital during the Christmas festivity.

In attendance were some youth focused groups like Next Level, Gidaadi Association, Scouts, Possible Creative Arts and many others.