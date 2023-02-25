Voter Registration: We can’t jump ahead of ourselves and abolish guarantor system — Dominic Ayine

Dr. Dominic Ayine

25.02.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine has stressed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not against the use of the Ghana Card for voter registration.

However, he has indicated that as a party, the NDC believes the country cannot just jump ahead and abolish the guarantee system, especially when there are problems associated with people securing their Ghana cards.

“The NDC as a party is not against the use of the Ghana Card for purposes of voter registration.

“We can't jump ahead of ourselves and say abolish the guarantor system and use only the Ghana Card,” Dr. Dominic Ayine said in an interview with Joy News on the News File show on Saturday, February 25.

He was speaking during a discussion on the use of the Ghana Card as the only source of identification during the new voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission.

Already, the EC has made the move to introduce a New Constitutional Instrument (CI) to Parliament to make Ghana Card the only Source Document for Voter Registration.

Speaking on the same platform, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, NIA, Dr. Ken Attafuah said his outfit is willing and ready to serve the good people of this country to ensure anyone that needs a Ghana Card is registered.

He, however, cautioned, “It's not the case that NIA can capture every Ghanaian, it is the case that NIA can capture every Ghanaian who wants to be captured.

Meanwhile, the NIA boss has disclosed that as of February 19, his outfit had registered 17,375,861 Ghanaians for the Ghana Card.