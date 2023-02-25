Ghana Card: We have registered over 17.3 million Ghanaians; ready to serve everyone – NIA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has given the assurance that it is keen on working to ensure every Ghanaian is issued a Ghana Card.

Speaking to Joy News on Saturday, February 25, the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof. Ken Attafuah disclosed that already, over 17.3 million Ghanaians have been duly registered for the Ghana Card.

He stressed that anyone that is ready to be captured and registered for a Ghana Card will be duly served.

“We are willing and ready to serve the good people of this country.

“It's not the case that NIA can capture every Ghanaian, it is the case that NIA can capture every Ghanaian who wants to be captured.

“As of the 19th of February, we had registered 17,375,861 Ghanaians, it is important to situate that in context,” Prof. Ken Attafuah said.

He was speaking on the News File show during a discussion on the use of the Ghana Card as the only source of identification during the new voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission.

Already, the EC has made the move to introduce a New Constitutional Instrument (CI) to make Ghana Card the only Source Document for Voter Registration.

The move has been strongly opposed by the Minority in Parliament who argue that this is not the right time.