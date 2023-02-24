Designate ‘Gobe’ as a national preserve — Sam George tells UNESCO

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has said the Ghanaian food made up of Gari, Oil, Beans and Egg popularly called 'Gobe' is a national asset that must be designated as a national preserve.

“Gobe is a national asset; we must make a petition to UNESCO to designate it as a national preserve because gobe has saved a lot of people” he said on 3FM 92.7 MHz in Accra.

Sam George made this call on the back of the pending 3FM Gobe Festival scheduled for Saturday 4 March, 2023 at the Tetteh Quashie interchange roundabout near Accra Mall.

The legislator stressed that though GOBE is very affordable, it has a lot of essential nutrients that nourish the body. He also noted that this Ghanaian nutritional delicacy has been the most reliable and affordable food for both the rich and poor.

''GOBE is a national treasure. We have gold, we have oil, we have bauxite, and we have 'gobe'. It is a lifesaver,” Sam George called on all Ghanaians to accord it the reverence it deserved.

Nutritionist Fred Amese has also disclosed that GOBE contains nutrients that enhance fertility in men and women.

“For what to eat to get quality sperm and ovaries, 'gobe' (beans) is number one, with palm oil, and garnished with plantain. It is very rich in protein and fiber, and all foods with fiber give good sperm quality. If you look at the nutritional composition, carbohydrates are also very included” the nutritionist said.

He expounded that the micro-nutrients contained in 'gobe' ensure the course of reproduction which a lot of people disregard. However, the deficiency of these micro-nutrients is termed as “hidden hunger” because their effects are not very visible and alarming.

“In this country, we have what we call 'hidden hunger' and that is micro-nutrient deficiency where people are eating normally, but because the meals are not balanced, they are not meeting their nutritional needs, so the body is hungry even though the belly is full,” Nutritionist Fred Amese said on 3FM.

