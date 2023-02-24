Claim we have not paid 2020 election field officers is false; everyone has been paid – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has issued a press release to set the records straight on the payment of 2020 election field officers.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu on Thursday alleged that the EC had not paid the officers and admonished the commission to do the needful.

However, in its press release today, the Electoral Commission has stressed that the allegation is false.

According to the EC, everyone that worked for the commission during the 2020 elections has been duly paid.

“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to an article making the rounds in the media to the effect that the EC has not paid some 200, 000 field staff who worked on the 2020 Elections. This is false. The EC has to date paid all staff who worked during the 2020 elections,” part of the release dated Friday, February 24, said.

The EC explains that for the 2020 elections, all payments to field staff were done through the bank accounts.

“The commission notes that any person or groups of persons claiming nonpayment by the Commission for work done during the 2020 elections do not exist. They are ghosts,” the EC added.

The EC is of the view that the allegation is an attempt to malign and impugn its integrity but it will not succeed.

Below is a copy of the release from the EC: