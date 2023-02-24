The support of government and Ghanaians has been overwhelming – Atsu’s family thanks Nana Addo, Ghanaians

The family of the late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Astu, says it is grateful for the affection and support shown to them in the wake of the tragic passing of their relative in the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The Twasam family is especially appreciative of the assistance received from the government, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Ghanaians during this difficult time.

Robert Ani, a family spokesman, told Nii Larte Lartey on Citi Prime News that the family’s gratitude for Christian Atsu’s demise cannot be adequately expressed in words.

“The support of government and Ghanaians has been overwhelming. First, I want to thank President Akufo-Addo for taking a keen interest right from when the incident occurred. The President has been very helpful. We just want to say thank you to him and Ghanaians also. The support has been overwhelming. People have been calling, visiting and offering the support they can. So far, I will say that it has been overwhelming”, he said.

Following the 7.8 magnitude catastrophe, Christian Atsu, 31, was discovered dead under the debris at his location in the Turkish province of Hatay last Saturday.

On Sunday, his body was subsequently brought to Ghana.

Since then, government representatives, members of the football community, colleagues, supporters, and Ghanaians, in general, have been offering their condolences to the bereaved family as tributes to the hero continue to pour in.

The government has vowed to fully engage with the family in giving Atsu a proper burial.

On March 4, 2023, the deceased footballer will be remembered with a one-week memorial observation at the Adjiringanor Astroturf.

Discussions were completed on Friday between the Atsu family, Ghana Football Association representatives, and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif ahead of the late footballer’s final funeral rites.

The parties will meet with President Akufo-Addo next Monday to conclude the rites for the former Chelsea and Newcastle winger, the minister announced.

“It has been agreed that, on the 4th of March, there will be the one-week observation at the Adjiringanor park from 8am. We have been meeting the Sports Minister and GFA officials, and they have agreed. The funeral itself, we are yet to decide because it’s being done in consultations with the government. So in due course, we will update the public on when the funeral will be held”, Atsu’s family spokesperson confirmed.

