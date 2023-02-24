I resigned as Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company CEO myself; no one forced me - Frances Essiam

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company, Frances Essiam has announced her resignation with immediate effect.

Speaking to Asaase Radio, she rubbished claims that she had been suspended, forcing her to resign.

According to her, she decided to resign on her own.

“I, Frances Ewurabena Essiam, I have resigned honourably from the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company as the chief executive officer,” Frances Essiam told Asaase Raduo in an interview.

She further stressed, “I resigned on my own…Nobody can force me to resign...but coming events cast their shadow.”

Asked why the decision to resign, she refused to give one, insisting that she has left the role for the Minister in charge of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

“When the president appointed me he didn’t give a reason so I also will not like to come out with any reason for my resignation at this stage. All I can say is that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Energy, MP for Manhyia South, he is actually in charge of Ghana Cylinder as we talk. He is the Minister so I have resigned. Once I have resigned, he as the Minister takes over,” Frances Essiem indicated.