Protect the kids – Serwaa Amihere reiterates call to GES, other educational stakeholders

Ghanaian female broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, has reechoed her calls for a safer and more friendly learning environment in the Ghanaian educational sector.

The Accra-based GHOne TV’s broadcaster recently stated in a tweet against the attitude of many teachers who mock their students on social media with videos of them answering questions.

Among other things, Serwaa revealed that the attitude will kill the spirit of the students as well as leave digital footprints that will hurt them in the future.

As her advocacy garnered a lot of support, the vocal television personality thanked people for siding with her and asked for continuous support.

She then used the opportunity and further petitioned the Ghana Education Service to lay out positive measures that will not only protect the students, but the teachers’ welfare as well, to improve the quality of education in the country.

“Dear friends, I have seen the interactions on my campaign to draw the attention of GES and Ministry of Education to protect our kids who are filmed by some teachers and put on social media for likes and engagements,” her appreciated tweet began.

She continued, “I respect the views of all and accept that we must also draw attention to the struggles teachers and pupils face in trying to access education. I am encouraged to do that when it comes to my attention and as a media personality, I will use any platform I have to address that.”

Miss Amihere stressed, “However, at this particular moment, I am of the view we must all come together to draw the attention of the GES and Ministry of Education to end this practice of some teachers recording their pupils in their "bad" moments to put on social media.”

Her Friday, February 24 tweet ended: “I am appealing to all of us to tell GES to protect the kids.”