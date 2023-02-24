I will make Ghana a no-hunger country when elected President – Addai Nimo

Francis Addai Nimo, a flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opined on his plans to completely eradicate hunger from Ghana when elected president.

The former MP asserted that Ghana should never be counted among poverty-stricken countries.

He said the country is extremely rich in fertile lands that can be cultivated to produce enough food to feed the country and, by doing so, make food stuff cheap and available for all manner of citizens.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Addai-Nimo said he will put plans in place to strengthen the agricultural sector and make sure that no Ghanaian sleep with hunger.

"As a country, we should be able to feed ourselves. We should be able to provide our carbohydrate needs, our protein needs, and then our mineral and vitamin needs as a nation. And all these things, we can do.

"For carbohydrates, we know it's the cereals: maize, millet, rice—name the rest. We also know the sources of protein: livestock, poultry, and fish. We should be able to do all these things to feed ourselves. And then vegetables and fruits," the aspiring NPP presidential aspirants averred.

"So, the policy is that no Ghanaian should go to bed, go to school, or go to work hungry, and to achieve that, we must look at agriculture and food sufficiency and security," he stressed.