Members of Christ for All Nations visit Godbless Charity Foundation

01.03.2023 LISTEN

Members of the Christ For All Nations over the weekend paid a familiarization visit to the Godbless Charity Foundation, a Kumasi-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to acquaint themselves with the activities of the Foundation.

According to the leader of the congregation, the church had heard about the good works that the NGO have been doing to promote the welfare of the children.

They took advantage of the churches' program dubbed "Asanteman Great Gospel Crusade" with Evangelist Daniel Kolenda to visit the children.

The group fraternized with the children and gave them some words of encouragement to renew their faith in the Lord.

The woman of God charged them to be law abiding and grow to become responsible citizens to serve the country.

At the end of the visit, special prayers were said for the children, the management and staff of the outfit for God's protection, guidance and blessings.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGO Mr George Ignacious Amankwa thanked the church for the visit.

He assures they would continue to seek the welfare of the children.