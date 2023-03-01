Philanthropists entertain children of Godbless Charity Foundation

A Kumasi-based renowned philanthropists Mr and Mrs Ntiamoah have over the weekend entertained the children of Godbless Charity Foundation, a Kumasi-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in a swimming pool.

The couple gave the kids some balloons and swinging kits to excite them.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Mr Ntiamoah said she wants to ensure the children feel loved.

Mr Ntiamoah said as a concerned parent, he and his wife would continue to visit the children and fraternize with them at all times.

The couple used the occasion to encourage and advised the children to feel at home since the NGO have their welfare at heart.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Godbless Charity Foundation Mr George Ignacious Amankwa thanked the couple for the gesture.