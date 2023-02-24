Manasseh Azure trick Ghanaians with his supposed 'political ambitions'

24.02.2023 LISTEN

Award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has managed to test the curiosity of his followers on social media

The journalist seems to have played with the most common phrase in Ghanaian politics “declaration of intention” following NDC’s recent opening of nomination forms for Parliamentary and presidential primaries.

The fourth Estate’s Editor in a six thread-tweet put his followers on social media on a wild goose chase when he used the phrase "declaration of intention."

He begun by noting how his people have been pressuring him to come out and serve them, indicating that he has accepted.

Those who read the first few lines were swerved in the preceding paragraphs when Manasseh Azure indicated that he wishes to continue to provide good journalistic and investigative reports through his service with the Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

He captioned the write-up “DECLARATION OF INTENTION.”

It reads in full, “As you know, this is a time for the declaration of intentions, and I cannot pretend that I have no intentions.

“Some of you may say this is not necessary, but I think one sometimes has to listen to the voice of people and act in their interest, for it is said that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

“Over the years, I have noted with gratitude the massive support from my constituents and the call and encouragement to serve. I, therefore, wish to declare my intention to continue to serve you with my journalism, writing, and advocacy.

“For those of you who still do not know, I now serve under the umbrella and elephant of The Fourth Estate, a non-profit public interest journalism project of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).”

Aware of how Ghanaians may take the post, he ended by telling them to “direct your insults to him.”