Date for Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address moved to March 8

There has been a change in the date for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Early this month, it was confirmed in Parliament that the President will visit the house to deliver the SONA on Tuesday, February 28.

However, speaking in Parliament today, Friday, February 24, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced that it has been postponed.

He disclosed that the President will now be in Parliament on March 8 to deliver the State of the Nation Address.

The reason for the change in date was not disclosed.

The State of the Nation Address is an exercise that is mandatory for a sitting president as per Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The first to be delivered by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is coming off two days after the 66th independence anniversary celebration.

The celebration will be held at the Ho Youth and Sports Resource Centre in the Volta Region on March 6.