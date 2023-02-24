Akufo-Addo's 2023 SONA moved to March 8

24.02.2023 LISTEN

The much-anticipated State of the Nation address (SONA) by President Nana Akufo-Addo has been postponed to Wednesday, March 8.

The President was originally scheduled to appear on the floor of the House to deliver the address on Tuesday, February 28.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced the postponement while presenting the business statement for the third week ending Friday, March 3.

No special reason was given for the decision.

If unchanged, the address will come two days after the 66th independence anniversary celebration in the Volta Region.

The exercise is mandatory for a sitting president as per Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.