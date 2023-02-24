Zongo Youth group refurbishes oldest mosque in Obuasi

At the heart of any Islamic community, a mosque can be found. Mosques are as old as Islam itself; they are the beating heart of the community and stand as a physical example of the faith of Muslims.

It is in this light that some Zongo youth groups have come together to refurbish an abandoned Mosque which is the first mosque to be built in the mining town of Obuasi.

The Mosque formerly known as the Railway Mosque built in the 1920s to serve the railway workers was left to rot after the collapse of the Railway transport system in Obuasi.

The group led by Yahuza Hussein believed that giving a facelift to the Mosque rekindles their faith in Islam and demonstrates their commitment to Islam.

He said they were disheartened by the state of the mosque hence mobilised resources to refurbish the mosque as a place of worship.

Yahuza Hussein called on all Muslims especially the youth to live peacefully with one another, stay out of trouble and live a life worthy of emulation.

Eric Addae Boateng who led the mobilisation of funds said the cost in refurbishing the facility was Gh10,000 mainly sourced from friends and well-wishers concerned with the promotion of Islam and building the house of God.

The Mosque will provide education for the youth

A Muslim youth leader who spoke with the media reiterated the importance of giving a facelift to the Mosque. He said as Muslims it was important to sanitize the place of worship befitting its status.

He averred that Mallams would be brought in purposely to educate the youth on the tenets of Islam and the need to live a peaceful life.

He said, " we want this mosque to serve as a place to educate our youth and inculcate unto them the need to live peacefully and stay out of trouble. This is what Isam is all about".

The youth in a communal spirit participated in building the Mosque themselves.