Jean Mensa dragged from Nigeria to answer questions in Parliament

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has reportedly arrived in Ghana following anger from Members of Parliament.

The EC boss was expected to visit Parliament on Thursday, February 23, to provide information on the new CI.

However, due to the fact that she was in Nigeria for the country’s upcoming elections, Jean Mensa was represented in Parliament by officials of the EC instead.

Unhappy of her absence, the Minority in Parliament described Jean Mensa as disrespectful and refused to deal with the designated officials.

Today, Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has disclosed that in the midst of the heat, Jean Mensa has been flown from Nigeria to Ghana today to provide answers personally to Parliament on the new CI.

“Yesterday, EC gave 1000 & 1 reasons why Jean Mensa couldn't be in Parliament to answer questions on her inordinate desire for a new CI. The Minority stood its grounds: No Jean Mensa, No meeting. Guess what? She's been flown in from Abuja,” the South Dayi MP said in a post on Twitter.

According to Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, Parliament must continue to stand firm to end the disrespect from the EC chair.