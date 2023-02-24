2000 prepaid meters ready to be distributed to Kejetia traders

Traders at the Kejetia Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region are set to receive 2000 prepaid meters from the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG).

This comes after the traders requested individual meters at the market.

The traders have on several occasions clashed with the management of the Kejetia market over the decision to use one bulk meter for the over seven thousand (7000) shops in the market.

Traders over the years complained that they pay exorbitant electricity bills due to the failure on the part of the management of the facility to provide separate meters for shops within the market.

They have been resisting payment of utility bills causing problems in the market.

Following the resistance, the Minister of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hon Dan Botwe met the traders in early January and pledged to solve the issue.

The General Secretary for the Combined Kejetia Traders Association, Reuben Ameh has confirmed the first batch of the meters has arrived.

Mr. Ameh said plans are far advanced to install separate meters for traders at the facility.

“We requested about 8,000 meters for individual shops, and I can now confirm to you that the first batch of the meters which is 2000 is ready.

“Traders will liaise with management of the facility and the Electricity Company of Ghana to ensure the swift installation of the meters,” he stated.

Mr. Reuben Ameh says, there has been a shortage of water in the market for the past weeks.

“We have asked the management of Ghana water to fasten the supply of water but they said there are no disconnections so we don't know what has prevented the water from flowing," he stressed.