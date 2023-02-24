Perpetrators of coup against Kwame Nkrumah failed to liberate Ghana as they promises – Mahama

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has issued a statement to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the first coup d'etat in the country.

Today, February 24, is exactly 57 years ago when the Danquah-Busia political tradition conspired with external intelligence agencies to initiate Ghana's first coup d'etat, which toppled the government of our first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The coup occurred in 1996.

In a statement on his Facebook page, ex-President John Dramani Mahama says the coup was achieved through a conscious and constant campaign of falsehood and calumny.

Commemorating the day, John Dramani Mahama says he remembers the highlights of the dark days that followed during his schoolboy days.

According to him, “the perpetrators woefully failed to liberate Ghana as they had promised.”

Mahama stresses that instead, the perpetrators of the coup initiated a long nightmare that destroyed Nkrumah's vision for Ghana and Africa.

“As today marks 57 years of that coup d'etat, I call on all fellow Ghanaians and our patriotic security agencies and armed forces to mark this day as one of reflection and to remain loyal to the 1992 Constitution as we begin the task of rescuing our dear nation from the dark pit the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has plunged us into,” Mahama said in a post on Facebook.