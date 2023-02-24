NDC needs a presidential candidate whose message will resonate with most Ghanaians – Dr. Asah-Asante

A senior lecturer at the University Ghana Political Science Department, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante has advised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the kind of candidate it needs for the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, he said the NDC must elect a candidate with a track record to lead the party in the next general elections.

Most importantly, he indicated that the NDC needs a presidential candidate whose message will resonate with most Ghanaians.

“Get a winnable candidate, a candidate who will endure or who has endeared the hearts to many in this country. A candidate who is known who is popular, who has a track record. Because take it or leave it you cannot win any election in this country without any political record that you are going to stand on. You need a candidate who has that, a candidate whose messages will resonate with most of the people in this country,” Dr. Asah-Asante shared.

The Political Science lecturer added, “A candidate who knows the problems of this country and has the magic hand to turn things around. If you put all these things together you will realize that you need a serious candidate who has all these qualifications to stand for the election. Let us remember that we can have somebody who is fresh come in and can go and not like Mr. Mahama who the constitution will allow him to go only one term. You can have somebody who if he performs well can go for two terms."

The NDC this week has opened nominations for the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

So far former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, ex-President John Dramani Mahama, businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah and Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi have picked forms to contest the presidential primaries.