The ethnic crisis in Bawku must stop; enough blood has been spilled already - Upper East Region House of Chiefs

24.02.2023 LISTEN

The Upper East Region House of Chiefs has issued a press release on the purported enskinment of a new chief to rival the Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka Il.

In its release on the matter, the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs has charged the government to swiftly act to ensure there is peace in Bawku.

According to the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, too much blood has been spilled in Bawku and the ethnic crisis must stop immediately for the good of everyone.

“We have taken note of the statement issued by the Hon. Minister for information expressing Government's position on the matter, and wish to add our voice that we cannot have two Paramount Chiefs for Bawku.

"The ethnic crisis in Bawku must stop and it behoves Government to act swiftly and decisively in that direction so that peace can prevail in Bawku. Enough blood has already been spilled and this must stop,” parts of the release from the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs said.

Below is a copy of the release: